Thomas Tuchel says Roman Abramovich's decision to relinquish the stewardship of Chelsea to the trustees charitable foundation won't affect him.

Abramovich released a statement on Saturday to confirm he would hand over the running and stewardship of the Club to the trustees following the war in Ukraine, which has seen calls for the Chelsea owner to be sanctioned for his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin.

The statement read: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

But the decision, which is yet to be agreed with the trustees, doesn't change much on a daily basis for Chelsea.

Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech lead the running of the club, making the footballing decisions, alongside Bruce Buck, and Tuchel believes Abramovich's position won't affect him much.

"For the news yesterday (Saturday), I think that it will change absolutely nothing for me on a daily basis. This is how I understand it," said Tuchel at Wembley on Sunday, as quoted by football.london.

"I am in close contact with Marina and Petr Cech to run the first team of football at Chelsea Football Club and give my input and to take care about this.

"I give my very best that we are able to win football matches and this will not change. I think it will not change with the news from yesterday."

