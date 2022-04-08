Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku could miss Chelsea's Premier League match against Southampton due to an achilles injury.

The 28-year-old came on as a substitute during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat in midweek to Real Madrid, however missed training at Cobham on Thursday when the players returned from their dismal Champions League loss.

Lukaku picked up a pain in his achilles and is now doubtful for the weekend's game down on the south coast.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel will make a late decision on his availability, with Callum Hudson-Odoi already ruled out. Hakim Ziyech is also a doubt for the Blues after missing training.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Tuchel confirmed Lukaku is a doubt for Saturday's fixture and confirmed it was due to minor pain in his Achilles.

"We are a bit in doubt with Romelu and Hakim Ziyech," Tuchel told reporters on Friday afternoon. "They were not in training due to little problems yesterday. We need a test to see if they are in training at three o’clock and available for tomorrow.”

“He has achilles pain too. It is just painful, not a major injury, just painful.”



IMAGO / Sportimage

The Chelsea head coach added: “I think it’s not only for Romelu who is lacking at the very moment a bit of shape. After the international break I had the feeling that we all lack sharpness, shape. It’s a lack of form individually and it affects the group of course. It’s a bit sad, Romelu had one good chance and one very big chance. Nothing helps more than goals. It would have been a huge boost.

"Another thing is to train good and take training seriously and take care about the process, which he really did in the last days. He missed yesterday. Hopefully he comes back today and feels good with no pain to be available for tomorrow and then we will see.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube