Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Provides Romelu Lukaku Injury Update Ahead of Southampton vs Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku could miss Chelsea's Premier League match against Southampton due to an achilles injury.

The 28-year-old came on as a substitute during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat in midweek to Real Madrid, however missed training at Cobham on Thursday when the players returned from their dismal Champions League loss. 

Lukaku picked up a pain in his achilles and is now doubtful for the weekend's game down on the south coast.

imago1011064219h

Tuchel will make a late decision on his availability, with Callum Hudson-Odoi already ruled out. Hakim Ziyech is also a doubt for the Blues after missing training.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel confirmed Lukaku is a doubt for Saturday's fixture and confirmed it was due to minor pain in his Achilles.

"We are a bit in doubt with Romelu and Hakim Ziyech," Tuchel told reporters on Friday afternoon. "They were not in training due to little problems yesterday. We need a test to see if they are in training at three o’clock and available for tomorrow.”

“He has achilles pain too. It is just painful, not a major injury, just painful.”

imago1011111429h

The Chelsea head coach added: “I think it’s not only for Romelu who is lacking at the very moment a bit of shape. After the international break I had the feeling that we all lack sharpness, shape. It’s a lack of form individually and it affects the group of course. It’s a bit sad, Romelu had one good chance and one very big chance. Nothing helps more than goals. It would have been a huge boost. 

"Another thing is to train good and take training seriously and take care about the process, which he really did in the last days. He missed yesterday. Hopefully he comes back today and feels good with no pain to be available for tomorrow and then we will see.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011112224h
News

'Maybe That's Just Football' - Frank Lampard Opens up on Chelsea Sacking Amid Everton's Recent Poor Form

By Rob Calcutt32 minutes ago
imago1011116010h
News

'About Individual Behaviour' - Thomas Tuchel Outlines Reasons for Recent Chelsea Defensive Struggles

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011111984h
News

'We Are in This Together' - Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Single Out Chelsea Players Despite Recent Mistakes

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011111984h
News

'We Don’t Like it' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Losing Run Needs to End 'as Soon as Possible'

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011116528h
News

'He Can Prove he is a True Champion' - Thomas Tuchel Backs Edouard Mendy Despite Mistake Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010360225h
News

'Some Are Maybe Affected' - Ralph Hasenhuttl Shares Thoughts on Chelsea Takeover Ahead of Upcoming Fixture

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1008952606h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Southampton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1011032429h
News

'Nobody Will Lack my Support' - Thomas Tuchel Offers Backing to Chelsea Players After Recent Defeats

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago