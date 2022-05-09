Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Can Still Prove His Chelsea Credentials Amid Summer Talks

Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku can still prove his big-money price-tag at Chelsea after netting a brace against Wolves.

The 28-year-old netted twice during Chelsea's draw at Stamford Bridge, which included an excellent finish which he slotted past Jose Sa. 

Lukaku was substituted and had to watch his side relinquish a two goal lead in stoppage time to be denied of the win as Arsenal closed the gap to their London counterparts to just three points. 

imago1011824996h

The Belgian's future in the capital has been placed under uncertainty, with Fabrizio Romano reporting talks will be held with the Chelsea head coach this summer over his role for next season, as Lukaku eyes being a 'key player' next term.

After his goalscoring performance, Tuchel was full of praise for the forward and insists their club-record £97.5 million can still, like every other player in the squad, prove themselves.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010578903h

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Every striker is a very sensitive player," Tuchel told reporters, as quoted by Daily Mail. "I don't know any strikers who have their confidence if they are on a streak where they don't have the role they wish for. It's the same for Romelu, so you see immediately, the second one is immediately easier because he had his goal.

"He fought hard for his goal. They are like this, they are sensitive because they are decisive and that is why it s super-important for him."

Tuchel added: "Everybody has, I know you're very keen on Romelu questions but everyone has and today (Saturday) he delivered and next game is on."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009363125h
News

Inside Marcos Alonso & Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Chelsea Bust-Up vs Wolves

By Matt Debono11 hours ago
imago1011823476h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: What Chelsea Need to Learn From Wolves Draw for Leeds United Clash

By Jago Hemming15 hours ago
IMG_6675
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel & The Nine Chelsea Players Who Watched U23s as Premier League 2 Survival Confirmed

By Matt Debono16 hours ago
imago1011816331h
News

'Chelsea Need to Push Together' - Says Cesar Azpilicueta Following Disappointing Draw With Wolves

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
imago1011819996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls for Focus From Chelsea to Seal Third Place League Spot

By Jago Hemming17 hours ago
imago1010435764h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Currently Behind Liverpool & Real Madrid in Race for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Jago Hemming18 hours ago
imago1011337104h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Armando Broja 'High Up on List of Summer Targets' for West Ham

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
imago1011863108h
News

Double Delight for Chelsea as Women Win WSL & U23s Avoid Premier League 2 Relegation

By Matt Debono19 hours ago