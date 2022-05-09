Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku can still prove his big-money price-tag at Chelsea after netting a brace against Wolves.

The 28-year-old netted twice during Chelsea's draw at Stamford Bridge, which included an excellent finish which he slotted past Jose Sa.

Lukaku was substituted and had to watch his side relinquish a two goal lead in stoppage time to be denied of the win as Arsenal closed the gap to their London counterparts to just three points.

The Belgian's future in the capital has been placed under uncertainty, with Fabrizio Romano reporting talks will be held with the Chelsea head coach this summer over his role for next season, as Lukaku eyes being a 'key player' next term.

After his goalscoring performance, Tuchel was full of praise for the forward and insists their club-record £97.5 million can still, like every other player in the squad, prove themselves.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Every striker is a very sensitive player," Tuchel told reporters, as quoted by Daily Mail. "I don't know any strikers who have their confidence if they are on a streak where they don't have the role they wish for. It's the same for Romelu, so you see immediately, the second one is immediately easier because he had his goal.

"He fought hard for his goal. They are like this, they are sensitive because they are decisive and that is why it s super-important for him."

Tuchel added: "Everybody has, I know you're very keen on Romelu questions but everyone has and today (Saturday) he delivered and next game is on."

