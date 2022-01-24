Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Display in Spurs Win

Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with Romelu Lukaku's performance against Tottenham despite not getting on the scoresheet.

The 28-year-old lead the line and played the full 90 minutes as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva netted to get Chelsea back to winning ways in the Premier League after four games without victory

Lukaku had a handful of chances in the first half to find the net. Mason Mount's pull back was put over the bar in the opening minute. That was a half chance but Lukaku had a glorious chance later on the opening 45. 

Mount played it across the box for Lukaku but he hit the air, completely missing the ball to the frustration of himself, teammates and Stamford Bridge. 

imago1009355673h
imago1009356865h

Lukaku's performance improved in the second half, the highlight when he rolled Davison Sanchez and got a left-footed shot away. Hugo Lloris matched the strike with a save though. 

He saw out the game and even though he didn't score, Tuchel was full of praise of the £97.5 million striker who has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks following his secret interview with Sky Italia.

Read More

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Very good, very good performance," said Tuchel of Lukaku's performance. "He was very reliable, put in a huge effort. It was a good match.

imago1009362453h

"It's a bit story for our team - we work hard off the ball, sometimes not in full confidence, in calm state of mind when it comes to the opponents box. But the effort is something we define, benchmark and standard.

"He gave everything in terms of workrate. This can happen you arrive a bit tired in front of goal." 

imago1009362453h
Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Display in Spurs Win

