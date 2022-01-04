Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku is Aware of Reaction to Saga From Chelsea Fans

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Romelu Lukaku is aware of the reaction from Chelsea fans after the saga which saw the Belgian in a controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The head coach admitted that the club are ready to move forward after accepting Lukaku's apology.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottehnam Hotspur, Tuchel admitted that Lukaku is aware of the reaction from Chelsea fans.

imago1008893966h (1)

When asked about whether Lukaku was aware of the negative reaction from fans to his interview, Tuchel said: “He is very aware of what happened and what he created.

"He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it, of course. He can handle it. There’s also no other choice. He cannot expect now everybody to be super happy the very next day."

Read More

The German head coach continued to reveal that Lukaku will play a key part for Chelsea in the future, urging fans to get behind the club-record signing.

imago1008891434h (1)

"He is still our player and we have good reasons and a lot of reasons to make him play for us and convince him, to fight hard that he is our player," he said. "We are happy that he is our player and we will protect him. In the end it is very important that the stadium supports the team, even if somebody has a different opinion on it or strongly disagrees. 

"It is about the team and everything we do. I hope the supporters can take this also and keep on supporting the team because we are in the moment where we need the support.”

The Blues face Tottenham on Wednesday night as Tuchel makes his decision on whether to hand Lukaku a start against his former boss Antonio Conte.

