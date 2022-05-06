Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku is Important Part of Chelsea's Squad Next Season

Thomas Tuchel has stated that Romelu Lukaku will be an important part of Chelsea's squad next season despite rumours of his departure.

The Belgian arrive for a club-record fee but has failed to live up to expectations upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash against Wolves, Tuchel discussed the importance of Lukaku next season and his future at the club.

When asked about whether he could depart in the summer transfer window, Tuchel said: “Always I want him to be important part of the squad. Right now he is a very important part of the squad next season. There is no way, no recruitment, no players about to leave because it is simply not possible.

"If the situation changes we need anyway to adapt all the time to contractual situations, individual situations of the players, what we want and think, what the development will be."

Continuing to discuss Lukaku in further detail, he discussed why he chose not to bring him on in the 1-0 loss to Everton.

"We signed a big player and he is still a big player. He didn’t come on (vs Everton) because we had three changes and used one unfortunately had to use one at half-time for Jorgi," he said. "Otherwise, there was a huge chance we would have had the same changes against West Ham where he was involved with Hakim and Pulisic to turn the game to our favour. He trained very well and maybe he starts tomorrow. Let’s see."

Tuchel was then asked what his forward must do to turn his form around at Chelsea.

“What needs to happen for him? I don’t know, actually," he continued. "He needs to happen. Everybody needs to happen. This is life as a footballer on this kind of level. Everybody does the very best, it is like for every other player. We do the very best to integrate him. 

"He needs to happen. We need to support him and trust what we do. There is not one thing we can provide or need to find to make this happen. It is about trust, commitment, the feeling for the game, bit of luck, game momentum. That’s it.”

