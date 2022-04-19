Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Needs 'One Moment' to Change His Chelsea Fortunes

Thomas Tuchel believes that striker Romelu Lukaku needs just 'one moment' to change his fortunes at Chelsea this season. 

The Belgian international returned to the Blues last summer in a transfer from Serie A giants Inter Milan, which saw him become the club's record signing. 

However he has been unable to replicate the impressive form that he showed in the Italian top flight upon his return to the Premier League, with recent speculation hinting he could leave at the end of the season.

imago1011422818h

When Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their clash against Arsenal, he revealed his belief that Lukaku needs 'one moment' to turn his fortunes around at the west London side.

The German boss said: “I don’t think he needs inspiration. What he needs is maybe that one moment, one spark. I told you that he would normally be a natural starter against Crystal Palace from terms also of the amount Kai Havertz played now, the amount of physicality Kai gives to the matches. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"After a period of injury, he lacks the stiffness (Lukaku) and fitness for matches. I don’t point the finger on him. It’s just a fact, it’s not even his fault. It is just like this and in the crucial time of the season where you need a certain rhythm. 

"If you compare our matches and see the difference of Brentford, Real Madrid and then Southampton, Real Madrid - in a short period of time you see the huge amount of effort we put in to become again a winning team.

imago1010787754h (1)

"This is what we need. It goes from there and then Romelu should have maybe had a goal against Real Madrid, missing the luck. It’s an option that he starts. If he starts we need him physically. Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes.”

Reports last week suggested that Chelsea may be prepared to let Lukaku leave the club in the summer, with PSG and Inter both believed to be interested.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011384626h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Premier League Top Four Position

By Matt Debono31 minutes ago
imago1011422645h
News

'He Really Felt the Pressure' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Facing the Consequences of Overusing Jorginho

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1008889374h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011387266h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Reece James' Best Position for Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: We Demand Special Things From Chelsea Because We Are a Special Group

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011184392h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Absence Ahead of Arsenal Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1006808208h (2)
News

Chelsea Reveal Pre-Season Plans in United States as Arsenal Fixture Confirmed

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011385739h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Warning to Chelsea's Upcoming Opponents

By Nick Emms3 hours ago