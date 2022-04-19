Thomas Tuchel believes that striker Romelu Lukaku needs just 'one moment' to change his fortunes at Chelsea this season.

The Belgian international returned to the Blues last summer in a transfer from Serie A giants Inter Milan, which saw him become the club's record signing.

However he has been unable to replicate the impressive form that he showed in the Italian top flight upon his return to the Premier League, with recent speculation hinting he could leave at the end of the season.

When Tuchel spoke to the media ahead of their clash against Arsenal, he revealed his belief that Lukaku needs 'one moment' to turn his fortunes around at the west London side.

The German boss said: “I don’t think he needs inspiration. What he needs is maybe that one moment, one spark. I told you that he would normally be a natural starter against Crystal Palace from terms also of the amount Kai Havertz played now, the amount of physicality Kai gives to the matches.

"After a period of injury, he lacks the stiffness (Lukaku) and fitness for matches. I don’t point the finger on him. It’s just a fact, it’s not even his fault. It is just like this and in the crucial time of the season where you need a certain rhythm.

"If you compare our matches and see the difference of Brentford, Real Madrid and then Southampton, Real Madrid - in a short period of time you see the huge amount of effort we put in to become again a winning team.

"This is what we need. It goes from there and then Romelu should have maybe had a goal against Real Madrid, missing the luck. It’s an option that he starts. If he starts we need him physically. Maybe he cannot play 90 minutes, maybe to put it all out there for 60 minutes.”

Reports last week suggested that Chelsea may be prepared to let Lukaku leave the club in the summer, with PSG and Inter both believed to be interested.

