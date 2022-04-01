Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Still Plays a Big Part for Chelsea Amid Inter Milan Links

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that Romelu Lukaku is still playing a big part for the Blues despite his lack of game time and subsequent reported loan interest from Inter Milan.

The forward arrived for a Club record fee in the summer but has struggled for form and Kai Havertz has taken his place in recent weeks.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash against Brentford on Saturday, Tuchel stated that Lukaku still play a big role for his side.

This comes after it was reported that Inter Milan are still looking at bringing  Lukaku back to the club this summer.

Speaking on the rumours, Tuchel said: “We don’t reflect on it. The situation at the moment is that we cannot talk to players, cannot sell and cannot buy. In this moment we don’t need to think about it. 

"These are the players we have. Romelu still plays a big part. Not the part maybe he wants to play and I totally understand it. He used his time to disconnect a little bit, one week of a holiday then he was back with us."

The Blues boss continued to provide an insight into Lukaku's attitude and form in training at Cobham.

"I feel him very motivated, very strong in training, very much involved when we do the games," he said. "He is a winner and he will stay a winner and stay important with us. 

"He had a good match in Middlesbrough, a huge boost for all of us and for him personally and in the moment there is no space for bad mood and no space for disappointment. There is simply not. I checked the schedule last week and I knew this was the schedule but once it is in front of you, you see what's coming.

"There are a lot of matches in the decisive weeks of the season. That’s why there is no space now for second thoughts, being distracted or disappointed. We need everybody, every player and that includes Romelu.”

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Lukaku but with Chelsea unable to engage in transfer negotiations until the Club is sold, Tuchel is refusing to speculate.

