Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku to Miss Crystal Palace Clash Due to Quarantine Protocol

Romelu Lukaku will be made to wait for his second Chelsea debut because he will miss their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace as he has to quarantine.

The 28-year-old completed his club-record £97.5 million switch on Thursday but won't make his debut for the second time until Arsenal at the earliest.

After flying into London on Wednesday, Lukaku is now in quarantine over the weekend which will see him link up with the squad next week.

Tuchel confirmed Lukaku wouldn't be available to face Crystal Palace in his pre-match press conference.

"He is quarantining for some days and we will work on some details before we can get him on the pitch," said Tuchel.

He continued: "He is super hungry. He did everything to take this little chance to make the move happen. He had a huge impact at Inter, he was a huge player. It was very important for us that he had the desire to rejoin Chelsea and finish his project and story here. He wants it himself and it’s very important as we have a strong group defined by a strong bond with an attitude to help each other out and support each other.

"Romelu coming from the academy and always having Chelsea in his heart means he is a perfect addition to the group. He embodies this team. We had an exchange on the phone and some messages."

