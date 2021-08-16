Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku Will 'Hopefully be on The Pitch' Against Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will join his Chelsea teammates for training on Tuesday following a period of quarantine and 'hopefully be on the pitch' against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Belgian arrived from Inter Milan for a club record fee of £97.5 million.

Speaking to the press, quoted via football.london, Tuchel confirmed that the 28-year-old will be training this week and could be on the pitch against Arsenal on matchday two in the Premier League.

"We expect Romelu out of quarantine on Monday and on Tuesday he can join in team training. We will prepare him for Arsenal and hopefully he can be on the pitch." he said.



It has been reported that Lukaku will come out of quarantine on Monday, as long as he tests negative for COVID-19.

The Chelsea boss has previously admitted his excitement as Lukaku joined the Blues as it was well documented that the west London side wanted to bring in a world-class goalscorer this summer.

What Romelu Lukaku said upon his Chelsea return

Tuchel said: "We try to help also with the addition of Romelu to pout squad. In the Premier League it will stay super hard to score. We can still improve in the last third, we can still be calmer and more clinical."

Chelsea made several chances against Crystal Palace and the Belgian, who has returned for a second spell at the club, will have been licking his lips at the thought of converting these.

What did Lukaku say following the move?

Speaking on his return, Lukaku said: "The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

"Since I left Chelsea, it’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but these experiences made me strong and the challenge is to try to help the team win some more trophies. I can’t wait to get started and to help the club achieve more success."

