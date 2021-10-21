'Bad Luck' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Following Ankle Injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has put Romelu Lukaku's ankle injury down to just 'bad luck'.

The 28-year-old is set to for a spell on the sidelines after he came off injured in the first half of their 4-0 victory against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Lukaku was wiped out in the box, winning a penalty, but was unable to continue, hobbling off the pitch in the 23rd minute.

Tuchel confirmed post match that Lukaku would likely 'be out for some matches' once they undergo the medical examinations.

Lukaku was a surprise starter against the Swedish side as the Blues cemented their place in second in Group H. Tuchel's recent comments of the Belgian being 'overplayed' appeared to make it likely he'd be rested in midweek.

That wasn't the case, and the Chelsea boss defended his decision, putting it down to just bad fortune.

"I don't regret it," said Tuchel on playing Lukaku from the start against Malmo. "It's not a muscle injury or because of physical fatigue. He is a little bit overplayed, this is my opinion and maybe I'm not even right. But this was a moment to give him confidence and let him play. I don't regret it, things like this can happen. It was bad luck."

He added: "If I knew before I wouldn't have done it. But you can't know it before and it was necessary that he was on the pitch and he started very strong. I spoke with him about the situation, that I think he carries a bit of mental fatigue around with him. I think that is also normal but he is our number nine and is our reference upfront.

"The best thing against mental fatigue is a goal and we knew we could be the dominant team. We knew we wanted to build our attack today with Mason and Timo around him and him as the reference.

"I had the strong belief that in a Champions League match he could turn things around in terms of scoring and being decisive, which he did because he was super strong in our start. He took the foul and without him maybe it's not 2-0."

