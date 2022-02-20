Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku's Lack of Touches Not Down to Team System

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has stated that Romelu Lukaku's lack of touches is not down to the team's system.

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with Hakim Ziyech's late winner sealing the crucial three points for his side.

However Lukaku was only able to touch the ball seven times throughout the whole match, the fewest for a player featuring in the full 90 minutes of a Premier League game.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel insisted that his side's system is not a cause of the striker's lack of activity on the ball.

"No, no, it's not about the system. Well, it is what it is. But for him, there is no change of system because it's the same attacking structure.

"We always attack in a 4-1, it's just for the build-up sometimes we build-up in a 3-2, sometimes in a 4-1. For him, changes nothing."

Lukaku scored two crucial goals on Chelsea's road to Club World Cup success last week, but was unable to convert against the Eagles.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuchel revealed that his side are exhausted from their recent travels, hence why they struggled on the road in south London.

The Blues were unable to truly test their opponents throughout the game, with the hosts having a couple of chances of themselves to open the scoring.

Ziyech scored with around 15 minutes to go but his effort was ruled out for an offside in the buildup via VAR.

He was then able to secure the win in the 89th minute as he volleyed home through the legs of Jack Butland.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube