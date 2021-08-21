Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku's Quality & Desire Convinced Chelsea to Make £97.5M Transfer

Romelu Lukaku's arrival at Chelsea has pleased everyone at the club but Thomas Tuchel has revealed his quality and desire to re-join the Blues was decisive in the transfer materialising.

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge earlier this month after Chelsea splashed the cash and broke the bank to pay a club-record fee of £97.5 million for the forward.

Lukaku revealed his strong desire to return to Chelsea, fulfilling a childhood dream, which saw him speak honestly with his former side Inter Milan to allow him to leave the club.

The price-tag involved is heavy, it's big. There's pressure for Lukaku to succeed in the Premier League following stints at Everton and Manchester United after leaving Chelsea for the first time back in 2014.

But he's in his prime years now. His years in Italy have matured and developed the Belgian into a powerhouse. 30 goals last season in all competitions proved just that.

It was a deal for Chelsea to seriously consider but the fee was a sticking point. But Tuchel has admitted Lukaku's want to come back to the club along with his quality proved vital in the Blues agreeing a substantial fee with Inter.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"We could feel that he tried hard and we could reach already a point which is very important and has maybe not been mentioned – how much does the player want to play for Chelsea?

"How much of the story does he want to write at this club? Is this the next step on his way to (somewhere else)? Or is this like ‘yes, I would love to but I am happy where I am’ or is this ‘yes, this comes at the right moment and I will actually walk to you’. And this is what Romelu absolutely transported to us.

"There were not many names and one of the absolute top solutions was Romelu.

"In the end, we can only push for things that people have and Romelu brings something to the squad on which we are absolutely aware and convinced by. So at the moment it is more fun than pressure. It looks like the perfect fit and it’s our job of course to bring out the best of this group."

Lukaku is expected to make his second Chelsea debut on Sunday afternoon against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

