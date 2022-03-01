Thomas Tuchel Rubbishes Chelsea's FA Cup Final Talk With Full Focus on Luton Town

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has rubbished talk of the Blues reaching the FA Cup final, insisting that his side are fully focused on their fifth round clash against Luton Town on Wednesday.

Tuchel's side travel to Kenilworth Road, with a place in the FA Cup quarter final up for grabs.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the head coach refused to be drawn into speculation regarding Chelsea's chances of the trophy, insisting they have full focus on the fifth round match.

"We should not think about the next final until we played the next match" he stated.

"In football the most important match is the next one. This starts tomorrow evening and we have some obstacles to overcome and have some boxes to tick if we want to win there."

The Blues boss continued to outline what his side must do if they are to come away from the in-form Championship side with a positive result.

"We need the right motivation, again the right attitude, we need full commitment," he continued.

"It is demanding and still we expect it from us. Is it the easiest, closest, most realistic? I don’t know. Let’s see what’s going on tomorrow. If we want to talk about it we need to win tomorrow.”

The Blues know that the FA Cup is one of the last remaining chances for silverware this season, sitting 16 points behind Manchester City as they head into the cup clash on Wednesday.

