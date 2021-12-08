Thomas Tuchel Rues Chelsea Conceding Three Goals vs Zenit Despite Positive Reaction to West Ham Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has criticised his side for conceding three goals against Zenit as they dropped to second in Group H of the Champions League, finishing runners-up to Juventus.

A Timo Werner opener was cancelled out by Zenit, who took the lead going into half-time. Chelsea went ahead in the second-half as Romelu Lukaku's equaliser was added to by a second Werner goal but the Zenit third saw the Blues drop two points.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel rued his side's defensive display as they conceded three goals but admitted that it was a positive reaction from Saturday's defeat to West Ham.

Reflecting on the match, the head coach said: "I think we had a very good first 15 minutes but we stopped doing the things we did. I had the feeling, and this is my opinion, that we forgot why we were the better team.

"And once this drops, once we start managing results, we get punished. It happened against West Ham and today. The reaction is good because it shows that it's not about what we can do. When we concede goals we can show a reaction but once we have the lead, we give it away again."

The German continued to go into detail on what his side did wrong as they fell to second place in the group, making the round of 16 draw potentially a more tricky match.

"We start playing balls back, not attacking with the same aggression and hunger than before. We got punished twice and it is for me the level of investment we have to do right not matter what is on the scoresheet."

Chelsea will be hoping that they can improve their form as they only have a few days to prepare for the Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday, needing a win to keep up at the top of the table in England.

