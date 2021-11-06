Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Rues Chelsea Wastefulness in Front of Goal During Burnley Draw

    Thomas Tuchel was left disappointed as Chelsea's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal versus Burnley came back to hurt them as the visitors snatched a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

    Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead in the 33rd minute after connecting with Reece James' stellar cross to head past Nick Pope who had made countless saves prior to the German finally breaking the deadlock. 

    It was an afternoon of chances for Chelsea. They came often, but they couldn't be converted into goals for the hosts. Burnley held firm and 11 minutes from time levelled the game through Matej Vydra to earn a point for Sean Dyche's men.

    Chelsea only had themselves to blame. It was the story of their afternoon - wasted chances being punished. 

    Tuchel was in upbeat mood despite being disappointed at collecting just the one point, accepting it was 'the day' the Blues didn't win a game they would've won 99 times out of 100.

    "It was a fantastic 90 minutes when you look at the performance, the energy and the quality we put on the pitch," said Tuchel after the final whistle in west London. "It can happen only in football. That’s why everybody loves the game.

    "A team can steal points if the other team forgets to score the goals they deserve. This is what happened. I’m impressed by our effort, attitude and quality.

    "Of course, we are disappointed because if we play this game 100 times, we win it 99 times. Today was the day we didn’t win it." 

    "It’s on us to score the second goal because you always miss one ball, one cross, and they score. This can happen, but we should have scored more with all the chances we created."

