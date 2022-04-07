Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Rues Romelu Lukaku's 'Very Important' Miss in Chelsea Defeat to Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has rued Romelu Lukaku's 'very important' miss against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final defeat.

The Blues were uninspiring in the 3-1 loss as Karim Benzema netted a hattrick for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Speaking to the press after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed a 'very important' miss from Lukaku in the second half.

imago1011111430h

The Belgian replaced Christian Pulisic in the second period and had a couple of guilt-edged chances but could not convert to reduce the deficit.

When asked about Lukaku's chance to add a goal after coming on as a substitute, Tuchel discussed the importance of the miss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said: "It was very important. There are no longer away goals so if we have only a one-goal deficit or a draw, then you see the momentum is back when we score. We could have even equalise. There were a lot of spaces and chances. But the individual decisions today were far from our level of standards.

imago1011109300h

"But yes, to come back with a chance like this at 3-2, after 16 shots in the second half alone, then goals are crucial. 

"We didn't get them. We gave the third one away. It is simply impossible. We cannot demand that we turn it around if this is our foundation for this game."

Chelsea travel to Southampton on Saturday as they return to Premier League action before facing Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu next week as they look to pull off an impressive comeback to remain in the Champions League.

imago1010494731h (1)
