Thomas Tuchel Rues Throwing Away Leads as Chelsea Have Too Many Draws

Thomas Tuchel has rued his side throwing away leads as Chelsea picked up their tenth Premier League draw of the season on Saturday.

The Blues were 2-0 up against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, but left the match with just one point after Conor Coady's late equaliser.

With just three games left to play in the league this season, Chelsea are still looking to finish in the top four once again.

Tuchel spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Leeds United and revealed his thoughts on the Blues throwing away leads as the end of the season approaches.

"That is always annoying. It will never stop being annoying. If you look at our results throughout the season, we have a decent amount of wins and not a high amount of losses but way too many draws.

"A lot of draws where we were in leading position. It was annoying because we thought we had it, I thought we had it. We had chance to score the third one.

"We took a very offensive approach to the game, to inject energy, positivity and fluidity to our attacks. We played a bit too open, allowed too many counter-attacks, too many chances - partly due to our approach we took.

"Partly because of the behaviour in the structure. Still, we were there. We were almost there until the 96th minute, we conceded with a very last shot. It is a tough one to swallow, always. Will never change.”

After their visit to Leeds, Chelsea will host Leicester City and Watford in their remaining Premier League games.

