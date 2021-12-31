Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ben Chilwell to Miss Rest fo Season With ACL Injury

Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ben Chilwell's 2021/22 Season Is Over After Knee Surgery

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell's 'season is over' following knee surgery earlier this week.

The 25-year-old's anterior cruciate ligament injury, which was sustained during the 4-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League back in November, was allowed to naturally heal before Chelsea made a decision over whether or not he would need surgery.

As the New Year approached, Chilwell did some light running on the Cobham pitches, offering a positive sign to his recovery.

imago1008211762h (5)

But following scans, Chilwell was confirmed to require knee surgery, which he underwent successfully earlier this week. 

Read More

On Thursday, the England international took to social media to write: "Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages."

He is expected to miss the rest of the season and the start of the 2022/23 campaign, however should make it back in time for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next November.

imago1008213197h (4)

Tuchel was asked to give an update on the left-back's condition and offered the bad news that his season is now over.

"Chilly of course has had his surgery and has our best wishes and all our energy to come back as soon as possible but it seems like the season is over for him."

imago1008213197h (4)
