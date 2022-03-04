Thomas Tuchel Rules Cesar Azpilicueta Out of Chelsea Selection to Face Burnley

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is unavailable for the Blues' trip to Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Spanish international was forced off with injury against Liverpool on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend's clash, Tuchel ruled Azpilicueta out of contention.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

He said: “No fresh injuries. I still have to talk to the fitness coaches and doctors after press conference. Azpi was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him."

Chelsea faced Luton Town on Wednesday evening, with Tuchel naming a hugely rotated side.

The likes of Kenedy, Harvey Vale, Saul Niguez and Timo Werner were given minutes. Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz were four who weren't involved in midweek.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Tuchel confirmed that there are set to be several returnees against Burnley as the Blues travel to Turf Moor.

"Hakim was in training, seemed good so hopefully he can come back," he continued.

"Reece James did training yesterday so no problems so far, no reactions after his two matches. It’s good. The guys who were not with us in Luton Town because minor injuries like Trevoh, Thiago, were back in training yesterday and seem good to go.”

It remains to be seen as to when the Blues' captain, Azpilicueta, will return to action but Chelsea will be hopeful that he can get back to training as soon as possible.

