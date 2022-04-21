Skip to main content
Thomas  Tuchel Rules Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Out of West Ham Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled defender Antonio Rudiger out of their clash against West Ham United on Sunday after sustaining an injury in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

The German missed Chelsea's 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the defeat, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel revealed that Rudiger will not return in time for Sunday's Premier League clash.

When asked on an update of Rudiger, Tuchel said: "Not good. I don't think he will play against West Ham."

This will come as a blow to Chelsea, who looked shaky at the back in the absence of Rudiger.

When asked by Sky Sports whether he believes Chelsea missed Rudiger as they made defensive errors, Tuchel said: "Of course."

But he continued to discuss the defence this season as he said: "We conceded seven goals with Toni against Brentford and Real Madrid, that answers the question. It's not about individual players. A defensive performance is a team performance, and an offensive performance is a team performance. You need to have the tactics right, which is doubtful I had this right, and you need the team selection right, again it's doubtful I had this right," he said.

"Then it's a game for the players. They get full praise when they do it when they did it for the last three matches. And they have to face the reality that it's impossible to win matches if you make this amount of mistakes of this calibre. It's simply impossible. I don't see it in any other matches, but I see it now in consecutive matches of our games, and it has to stop."

