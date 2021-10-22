    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Rules Christian Pulisic Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Norwich

    Author:

    Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

    The 23-year-old will remain out with an ankle injury when the Canaries visit Stamford Bridge at the weekend. 

    Pulisic has been suffering from the ankle problem which he picked up at the start of September on USMNT international duty. He was only expected to be out for around 10 days, but he has now been out for well over a month.

    sipa_35643069 (1)

    Thomas Tuchel once again confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon that Pulisic wouldn't be available for selection, adding to his frustrations as his time out extends. 

    On team news, Tuchel said: "To make the question a longer question, how is Christian Pulisic? All three of them are out for tomorrow. No big news for Romelu and Timo. They are out tomorrow and will be out for the Southampton game then from then we see what’s next. 

    "I don’t think it makes any sense that we go into speculations about how long this is going to be. If we did this with Christian Pulisic you would think that I am a liar, I am constantly lying or hiding something. The fact is you never know. Things can be shorter or longer than expected. 

    "The one thing I can tell you for sure is that they are both in treatment, feeling positive. They are out for the next two games for sure."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (24)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Rules Christian Pulisic Out of Chelsea's Clash vs Norwich

    39 seconds ago
    sipa_35009438 (1)
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City

    11 minutes ago
    sipa_35236800 (9)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City

    27 minutes ago
    sipa_35184698 (3)
    Features/Opinions

    Five Defenders Chelsea Could Look to Sign in the Upcoming Transfer Windows

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (47)
    News

    Mason Mount Makes Brave Chelsea Trophy Claim Ahead of Club World Cup

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35605559
    News

    Petr Cech Hails 'Decisive' Edouard Mendy Following Man of the Match Performance

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (45)
    News

    'Proud Moment' - Andreas Christensen Reflects On Scoring First Chelsea Goal

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (42)
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah Reveals Close Relationship With Antonio Rudiger

    3 hours ago