    • October 29, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Rules Christian Pulisic Out of Newcastle United Clash Despite Chelsea Training Return

    Author:

    Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Newcastle United, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

    The 23-year-old returned to training this week with the rest of his teammates after seven weeks out with an ankle injury. 

    Pulisic's impatience is nearing an end on the sidelines as he gets back to full speed before being available for selection after not featuring since the opening day of the season on August 14. 

    It was a big boost for all concerned as he returned to training prior to the trip to Tyneside, however the game comes 'too soon' for the winger. 

    Tuchel hopes to welcome him back into the team at the start of November. 

    They will also be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner for the visit of St. James' Park, as well as Mateo Kovacic after he injured his hamstring in training. 

    "Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early," said the Chelsea boss in his pre-match conference

    Tuchel also addressed when the American could return to the side and is aiming for next weekend's league fixture against Burnley in west London. 

    He added: "Christian Pulisic, we are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

    Chelsea will also have Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek available for selection. 

