Thomas Tuchel Rules Edouard Mendy Out of Chelsea's Cup Tie vs Aston Villa

September 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Provides Edouard Mendy Blow Ahead of Aston Villa & Man City Matches

Edouard Mendy won't play any part in Chelsea's third round Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 28-year-old missed Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon after having pain following a collision during the win over Zenit St Petersburg last Tuesday. 

Kepa came in, in his absence and kept a clean sheet and the Spaniard is set to continue between the sticks against Villa because Mendy won't be available for the Blues. 

"Mendy cannot play, he was not in training," Tuchel told reporters.

"We try to do everything for Saturday to reintegrate him tomorrow in individual training and hopefully Thursday's team training but not yet."

Chelsea have a crucial match on Saturday against Manchester City in the Premier League and Tuchel remains unsure if Mendy will be fit in time, but is hopeful. 

He added: "I think it is possible but it is a race against pain and time. I hope he will be back on Thursday and if this goes well he is ready for Saturday. I don’t know right now."

Chelsea will be eager to welcome Mendy back at the weekend, but now is the chance for Kepa to continue to build his confidence should he be given the chance on Wednesday night which is likely, unless Marcus Bettinelli is handed a shock start by Tuchel in west London.

sipa_34759533
