Thomas Tuchel rules Mateo Kovacic out of FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Mateo Kovacic will miss Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final tie against Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

Kovacic missed Chelsea's Champions League match against Porto in Seville on Tuesday after picking up a hamstring injury in training on Monday night when the Blues landed in Spain.

Tuchel said that the Croatian was expected to miss the semi-final at Wembley on Saturday and the Chelsea head coach has confirmed the 26-year-old will be out and unavailable for selection against Pep Guardiola's side.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Confirming the team news on Friday, Tuchel said: "We have the green light for N'Golo because we've had three days. Mateo Kovacic is out and Andreas Christensen is also out of the game."

N'Golo Kante has been given the green light to face Man City from the off and he is set to start in the Chelsea midfield at Wembley alongside Jorginho as they look to reach another FA Cup final.

Tuchel is expecting a clash of high intensity at Wembley and knows his side will need to make Man City suffer.

"I don't think both teams are chess teams," said Tuchel.

"English football, City's game, our game is about intensity without the ball. So I expect a high intensity match. City define themselves with a clear DNA and style. They want the ball and high ball recoveries. We want that too so we have to fight for these moments and make them suffer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube