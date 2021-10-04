Thomas Tuchel Rules Thiago Silva Out of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Brentford

October 4, 2021
Chelsea Handed Blow as Thiago Silva Expected to Miss Brentford Clash After Brazil Call-Up

Author:

Chelsea are set to be without defender Thiago Silva for their Premier League clash against Brentford later this month, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 37-year-old was called up to the Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay this month. 

But Silva's match against Uruguay won't be played until the early hours of Friday 15 October, which is just one day before Chelsea's first match back from the international break against Brentford in the Premier League.

sipa_35377776

Silva is able to return to train and play for Chelsea once he returns from Brazil duty after the UK Government changed their rules on 'red list' countries. He will be able to train and play for the Blues but will have to isolate at the club's facilities in the times around that. 

Tuchel gave his reaction to Silva's call-up and knows he has to accept the situation, but confirmed he basically out of the clash vs Brentford.

"He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford," said the Chelsea boss.

sipa_35322934 (2)

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold him back. It's impossible.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

sipa_35322934 (2)
