Thomas Tuchel rules Timo Werner out of Barnsley cup tie - set to return against Newcastle United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Timo Werner will be rested against Barnsley in the FA Cup on Thursday night.

Werner came off against Sheffield United on Sunday as a precaution after sustaining a dead leg when he won the penalty, which ended up being converted by Jorginho and winning the game for the Blues.

Post-match, both Werner and Tuchel confirmed it wasn't serious, however he will not be risked on Thursday night at Oakwell against Barnsley in the fifth round.

(Photo by CLIVE MASON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel said: "It is still painful with contact so we took him out of half of the training today when we did some small-sided games and the possession games,

READ MORE: Kai Havertz takes to Instagram amid concerns over absence during Chelsea training

READ MORE: Venue confirmed for first leg of last-16 Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea

READ MORE: Mason Mount will be the future captain of Chelsea and England, says John Terry

"We didn't risk it today [Wednesday] and we will not risk it tomorrow [Thursday]. We could have risked it but the decision stands. Hopefully, he will recover and be back on Monday [to face Newcastle]."

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tuchel also confirmed that there will be 'a lot of changes' against the Championship, with N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Kepa Arrizabalaga all set for starts on Thursday.

He added: "There is a high possibility we see a lot of changes. First of all, everybody who is on the pitch tomorrow deserves to be on the pitch. So there will be guys tomorrow who suffered a little bit from my decisions in the last few games.

READ MORE: The predicted Chelsea XI to face Barnsley in FA Cup fifth round

READ MORE: Comment - Is the recurring Timo Werner criticism too far-fetched?

"And for us, it's the third away match in a row. We don't want to lose attention, awareness, and intensity in our game.

"So this is the moment for us to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch, and to have the full intensity needed to secure this win. This is what we aim for."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube