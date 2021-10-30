Thomas Tuchel Left Sad After Mateo Kovacic Suffers Hamstring Injury

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his sadness to announce that midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be unable to feature against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The Croatian international picked up an injury in training midweek and could be out of action for a number of weeks.

He has already enjoyed the most successful assisting season of his career so far with five assists in nine league matches this season.

Speaking ahead of the Newcastle clash, Tuchel announced that his no. eight wouldn't feature against the Magpies on matchday 10 of the Premier League.

“Now that you have reminded me, I am sorry I forgot to say it but we had very sad news yesterday (Thursday)," Tuchel told the media.

"He injured himself in the last minutes of training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually.

"He will be out for the next week for sure, then comes national break. It is a minimum of these weeks.

"Hopefully after then he will be back. He injured himself by doing too much in training, so it’s my fault.”

The German tactician went on to express how happy he is for Kovacic and his successful start to the 2021/22 campaign, as well as how much it has been a joy to work with him at Chelsea.

"I’m very happy with the stat (most successful assisting season) because he did a huge step in this season in proving statistics.

"I would have loved to play with guys like this, who help you in every situation, who fight for you and run for you, who help you in positive ways always on the pitch. He’s a real fighter and a top player.”

