Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel: Saul Niguez Making Chelsea Impact After Confidence Increase

Thomas Tuchel is delighted to see Saul Niguez making the 'huge step' to producing impactful performance for Chelsea which has seen his confidence levels in recent weeks rise.

It hasn't been plain sailing for the 27-year-old since his Deadline Day loan arrival from Atletico Madrid. 13 appearances in all competitions later, Saul is starting to show signs of settling in the English capital.

The opening games of his Blues spell offered concern over whether or not the Spanish midfielder could cut English football out. 

imago1008818992h

Tuchel backed his player, as did his teammates, and Saul has put his head down and continued to work to find his way to his best form. 

Glimpses of what Saul is capable of has been witnessed in recent games. A much-improved display against Brentford prior to Christmas was pleasing, before a magnificent performance against Tottenham Hotspur last week in the Carabao Cup. 

Read More

Tuchel allowed Saul's confidence and momentum to continue on Saturday against Chesterfield where he got another full 90 minutes under his belt. 

imago1009020520h

The Chelsea head coach knows Saul is getting better and puts that down to his confidence levels and understanding of what is required. 

"I think so and I hope so (being close to rhythm of English football). He is more confident and in better shape. A huge step forward was the performance against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

"The adaptation has gone further and you can see he is more open, understands more, and has had much more impact than at the beginning of the season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008818992h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Saul Niguez Making Chelsea Impact After Confidence Increase

1 minute ago
imago1009014624h
News

Thomas Tuchel Sends Demands to Chelsea Youngsters Over Blues' Expectations

46 minutes ago
imago1009024190h
News

'No Need to Get Overwhelmed' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Lewis Hall Following Chesterfield Success

1 hour ago
imago1009014490h
News

'More Confident' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Saul Niguez Chelsea Admission

2 hours ago
imago1008934178h
News

Free Tickets, Kits & Training Sessions: Chelsea Make Huge Gesture to Afghan Refugees

3 hours ago
imago1008334078h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Hopes of Lucas Digne Signing Over as Aston Villa Personal Terms Agreed

3 hours ago
imago1009018148h
Transfer News

Chelsea Handed Sergino Dest Transfer Blow as Representative Delivers Update

4 hours ago
imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Out of Race' to Sign Lucas Digne as Aston Villa in 'Advanced Negotiations' With Everton

5 hours ago