Thomas Tuchel: Saul Niguez Making Chelsea Impact After Confidence Increase

Thomas Tuchel is delighted to see Saul Niguez making the 'huge step' to producing impactful performance for Chelsea which has seen his confidence levels in recent weeks rise.

It hasn't been plain sailing for the 27-year-old since his Deadline Day loan arrival from Atletico Madrid. 13 appearances in all competitions later, Saul is starting to show signs of settling in the English capital.

The opening games of his Blues spell offered concern over whether or not the Spanish midfielder could cut English football out.

Tuchel backed his player, as did his teammates, and Saul has put his head down and continued to work to find his way to his best form.

Glimpses of what Saul is capable of has been witnessed in recent games. A much-improved display against Brentford prior to Christmas was pleasing, before a magnificent performance against Tottenham Hotspur last week in the Carabao Cup.

Tuchel allowed Saul's confidence and momentum to continue on Saturday against Chesterfield where he got another full 90 minutes under his belt.

The Chelsea head coach knows Saul is getting better and puts that down to his confidence levels and understanding of what is required.

"I think so and I hope so (being close to rhythm of English football). He is more confident and in better shape. A huge step forward was the performance against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.



"The adaptation has gone further and you can see he is more open, understands more, and has had much more impact than at the beginning of the season."

