Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are Ready for Hectic Festive Schedule

Thomas Tuchel has challenged his Chelsea side to be 'ready to go' as the Blues enter the festive period in the Premier League after November's international break.

Chelsea sit top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool as they head into a busy pperiod.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leicester City in the Premier League, Tuchel has admitted that the Blues are ready to go.

When asked about the tough schedule ahead, Tuchel said: “Yeah! It is (brutal).

I am looking forward to it because I am in a lucky position where I love my job and my job does not feel like a job. My job feels like a huge part of my life. I am enjoying everyday being with a huge squad and being around a football team.

"I feel pretty privileged and that’s why I think I am ready to go!”

The boss is prepared and so he should be as Chelsea head into an action packed period, with games coming thick and fast in the Premier League and Champions League.

Tuchel's side sit in a comfortable position in Group H of the Champions League, requiring one point from two matches to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

