Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Must Take Responsibility for 1-0 Loss to Everton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted his side must take responsibility for their 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues conceded early on in the second half after a mistake from Cesar Azpilicueta allowed Richarlison to run through on goal and slot the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel insisted his side must take responsibility for the loss which saw the Blues fail to create too many chances in front of goal.

"We hate to lose but we are responsible for it," he told Chelsea's 5th Stand app. "We are responsible for today, it is our responsibility. It was our responsibility at Old Trafford to not get more.

"We struggle to have consecutive clean sheets and we struggle to have consecutive top performances, obviously, and that is why we have lost points."

When asked for his honest assessment on the game and whether his side have any issues up front, Tuchel said the following:

"If there is something I could do, I would try it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The key for me is to have a clean sheet. It's a different game against Man United, the game was more open and there were more chances.

"This was more like the game against West Ham and against West Ham we had a clean sheet and played without any big mistakes. If you fall behind against an atmopshere like this, install belief in the opponents team, you struggle."

