'Hopefully we Get Some Players Back' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Fitness Issues Ahead of Burnley

Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea 'Need More Players' Ahead of Trip to Burnley

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side need more players to return from injuries and knocks ahead of their trip to Burnley on Saturday afternoon. 

The Blues beat Luton Town 3-2 in their FA Cup fifth round tie on Wednesday evening, with the German manager having to make a number of changes to the starting lineup. 

His side had previously played 120 minutes on Sunday afternoon in their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool, with some players seemingly being unfit for the match against Luton. 

imago1010300931h

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel revealed that he hopes for some of his players to return from their knocks as they prepare for their next Premier League fixture.

"Hopefully we get some players back. Ruben played in the back three, he never did before. It was kind of the last line-up we had defensively. We need more players back for Saturday (vs Burnley)."

Read More

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek's performance in Chelsea's back three showed how many players the west London side had absent from the game.

The likes of Harvey Vale, Lewis Hall and Dylan Williams all featured on the bench as the Blues overcame the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

imago1010302521h

Chelsea went 1-0 down after just two minutes against the Championship outfit as Reece Burke scored from Luke Berry's free-kick.

Saul Niguez then equalised to score his first goal for the club, but Harry Cornick put Luton back in front just before the break.

Despite this, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were on hand to score and send their side to the quarter-finals of the competition.

