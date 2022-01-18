'We Are Committed to Our Goals' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Maintain Commitment Despite Premier League Title Blow

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Remain 'Committed' Despite Premier League Title Blow

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that his side remain 'committed' to their goals this season despite their recent Premier League title blow. 

The Blues travelled to the Etihad Stadium to face league leaders Manchester City but lost due to Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute strike. 

Saturday's result sees Chelsea fall to third in the table, and they are now 13 points behind the Cityzens. 

imago1009104678h

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, Tuchel stated that despite their title blow, they are still committed to their aims as they look to compete in cup competitions.

"We will never give up. Never, never, never. I told you many weeks before, we are in a good place because we are in the middle of the race, maybe not anymore. We are still in the race. 

Read More

"We have to take care of ourselves in the moment. We can do nothing more. That’s all for now. We cannot get lost in it. It cannot lower our ambition. It simply cannot. We are committed to our goals, our behaviour. 

"This is what we have to show now. A relentless spirit. This is quite the task for us. It cannot lower our ambition, our commitment in how we play and train or what we give.”

imago1009129763h

Chelsea booked themselves a spot in the Carabao Cup final after their 3-0 aggregate win against Tottenham Hotspur.

They are also through to the FA Cup fourth round against Plymouth Argyle and Champions League knockouts against Lille.

