Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Trio Are Yet to Reach Top Level

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side's trio of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic are yet to hit the top levels of their game. 

The Blues' players have been crucial to their success on the pitch in recent weeks, scoring goals and providing assists in important games. 

Tuchel's side are still competing on various fronts until the end of the season as they look to add more silverware to their trophy cabinets.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the German boss revealed he believes the trio are yet to reach the top level, despite their impressive performances in recent games.

"Yes, it is incredible (their experience at such a young age). There is no substitute for it. It is the best because you can grow so much with these experiences.

"There are many ways to grow, but this is really accelerating the process of their development and it is good to see that they’re ready to take responsibility and step up. It is so good to have them.

"At their ages, they are far from reaching their top level, and there is so much more to come. We are proud to have them."

Havertz has scored crucial goals against the likes of Palmeiras, Lille and Newcastle United in recent weeks, proving to be a reliable source of goals up front.

Mount has been providing assists for his teammates over the last few games, including two against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Pulisic has also been able to contribute to the side, with goals in both knockout stage legs against Lille in the Champions League.

