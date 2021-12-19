Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Continue to Test Amid Covid-19 Chaos

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that the club will continue to test their players amid a recent number of positive Covid-19 cases. 

The Blues drew 0-0 with Wolves on Sunday afternoon and were only able to name 17 players in their matchday squad, with the German revealing prior to the game that the club have seven positive tests within their ranks. 

Four cases were mentioned earlier in the week before the Everton fixture, with another three being confirmed before the match at Molineux. 

imago1008770073h

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel stated the steps that Chelsea will be taking to deal with their recent outbreak of positive tests.

Read More

"We will do tests, continue to do them on a daily basis, we will go to training like we did. We as a club, we've been very responsible even though we needed him badly, badly in his position.

"We left Jorginho out today and it's not even clear if it's positive or negative. We are very responsible but still, we will sit in a bus together for three/four hours and then we will be tested and wait for the results."

imago1008767120h

Despite the sudden rise in cases and other games being called off due to similar circumstances this weekend, Chelsea had a request to postpone the game rejected by the Premier League.

The Blues remain third in the table after 18 games played, but they are now six points behind leaders Manchester City.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008768281h
News

'Daily Basis' - Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Next Steps After Covid-19 Chaos

just now
imago1008770073h
News

'Very Good in the Second Half' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea After Tough Draw at Wolves

30 minutes ago
imago1008770217h
News

'Could've Won It' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Goalless Draw at Wolves

1 hour ago
imago1008445497h
News

Andreas Christensen Suffers Injury Setback Amid Chelsea's Recent Covid-19 Chaos

1 hour ago
imago1008645397h
News

Kai Havertz Tests Positive for Covid-19 for the Second Time at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008767463h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1008768281h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

2 hours ago
imago1008767120h
Match Coverage

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea: Covid Stricken Blues Battle Hard Against Wolves

2 hours ago