'Daily Basis' - Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Next Steps After Covid-19 Chaos

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that the club will continue to test their players amid a recent number of positive Covid-19 cases.

The Blues drew 0-0 with Wolves on Sunday afternoon and were only able to name 17 players in their matchday squad, with the German revealing prior to the game that the club have seven positive tests within their ranks.

Four cases were mentioned earlier in the week before the Everton fixture, with another three being confirmed before the match at Molineux.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel stated the steps that Chelsea will be taking to deal with their recent outbreak of positive tests.

"We will do tests, continue to do them on a daily basis, we will go to training like we did. We as a club, we've been very responsible even though we needed him badly, badly in his position.

"We left Jorginho out today and it's not even clear if it's positive or negative. We are very responsible but still, we will sit in a bus together for three/four hours and then we will be tested and wait for the results."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite the sudden rise in cases and other games being called off due to similar circumstances this weekend, Chelsea had a request to postpone the game rejected by the Premier League.

The Blues remain third in the table after 18 games played, but they are now six points behind leaders Manchester City.

