Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Will Find Solution if Players Wish to Leave Following Ownership Change

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that his side will 'find a solution' if players wish to leave the club following their ownership change. 

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, with a lot of parties showing their interest in purchasing the west London side.

The Blues set a deadline of 9pm on Friday 18 March for all official bids to be submitted, which has now passed. 

imago1010648778h

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, Tuchel revealed the club will 'find a solution' if players want to leave upon the arrival of new owners.

"Maybe players will decide for something that they would not decide if the situation was different. 

"We will find a solution, it is a big if. Chelsea will stay strong, football first and team first. I have trust and believe in our ability to adapt."

The German admitted, via football.london, that he has not been paying attention to any rumours surrounding the takeover of the club as he said: "I am not involved, zero. 

imago0152699627h

"I am informed from time to time, but as you know we have a tight schedule so I'm happy not to be informed of every step and change in the process. That gives me the advantage to focus on the football and things I can influence."

It is believed that Chelsea could be taken over in time for their Premier League match against Brentford on April 2, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss reportedly informing Raine Group that they would be able to complete the purchase in time for the game against the Bees.

