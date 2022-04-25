Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea will 'find solutions' for their defensive options amid Antonio Rudiger's pending departure from the west London side.

The Blues' boss revealed after their 1-0 win against West Ham on Sunday that the German international will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

His contract is set to expire in June and he will therefore leave on a free transfer, spelling the end of his five years at Chelsea.

IMAGO / Jones

Tuchel spoke to the media, via football.london, after their last minute win against the Hammers and revealed the club's intentions as they prepare for life without Rudiger.

"At the moment, it is not possible because of the sanctions. And even when the sanctions are in the past, it will be incredibly difficult.

"Toni is what he is. He is a big personality, a big leader, he takes the fear away from other people, gives you confidence when he is next to you and has played 50-60 matches over 90 minutes with incredible consistency.

"So it will be challenging, but like always, no matter how much I love Toni and how big a role he played, there will be Chelsea without Toni Rudiger, and we will find solutions."

IMAGO / PA Images

Since January there had been a lot of speculation over Rudiger's future at the club as he approaches his final months at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel also revealed that the club did everything they could to keep him, as he said: "I fought hard on a personal level and we've had this kind of connection from day one, he deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances, so reliable. So it was a give and take.

"I know he is very aware of it and I am just happy to have had the chance to coach him and have him in the team because he was nothing but brilliant until today. The club did as well, we had big offers for him and the club tried everything.

"But for some weeks, we can't fight anymore because of the sanctions. We could not adjust or continue, so it is what it is."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube