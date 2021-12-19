Thomas Tuchel 'Will Pay Price' for Risking Chelsea Players as Covid-19 Strikes Squad

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has stated his side will 'pay the price' for risking his players amid their recent Covid-19 chaos.

The Blues travelled to Wolves on Sunday afternoon and drew 0-0, with the European Champions only being able to name 17 first team players in their matchday squad.

It was revealed before the game by Tuchel that the club now have seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 in their ranks.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the media after the game, the German boss gave his thoughts on how his side will fare in their next matches as well as providing an update on Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech, who both hobbled off during the game.

"We can survive a game but we will pay the price for sure. Maybe we already do it with all our midfielders. Trevoh, hopefully it's just pain but at the moment it's very painful. We hope it's not serious but we need further examination.

"With Hakim, I don't think it's bad. He got hit on his nerve and his calf was tight. We had to take him off, of course."

IMAGO / Action Plus

A request was made by the club to the Premier League on the morning of the game asking to postpone the match amid their recent rise in positive tests, but it was denied despite other games across the weekend being missed due to similar circumstances.

The game therefore went ahead and Chelsea battled hard to earn a point on the road at the Molineux, with the result ensuring they remain third in the table.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube