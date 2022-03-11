Thomas Tuchel Says It's 'Too Early' to Discuss Chelsea's Summer Plans After Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed it is simply 'too early' to discuss his side's plans ahead of summer following the news that Roman Abramovich was being subject to sanctions by the UK government.

The news came on Thursday morning, the same day that Chelsea beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road in an evening filled with uncertainty.

Many had anticipated that the Blues would struggle following such a stressful day, but they easily dispatched of the Canaries thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their clash with Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned on what the future of Chelsea holds following the news that Abramovich was being sanctioned.

"It’s maybe way too early to talk about it," he said, as quoted by football.london. "I don’t know exactly the rules about the current situation and I think, as the statement said from the club, there are negotiations and talks going on about the licence.

"So let’s see what’s coming.

"It makes not a lot of sense for me to comment on the situation now and give an outlook to the future in the summer.

"I trust in everybody who is in charge, I trust people who are in charge in the government to find a solution that keeps us going through the season, and gives us the possibility to be in charge of our actions in the summer.

"I think this is what we can do now. We were all surprised by the news and it is too early to have an outlook on the summer I guess."

