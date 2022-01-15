Thomas Tuchel Says 'No Problem' With Chelsea Missing Chances Following Man City Loss

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he has no problem with his side missing chances after their loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.

A Kevin De Bruyne goal saw Pep Guardiola's side come out 1-0 victors in Manchester as the Blues underperformed.

Speaking to the press after the match via football.london, Tuchel said he had no problem with Chelsea missing chances.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The German confessed that his issue was instead with the lack of chances the Blues created as he said: "You miss chances, there is no problem in that. Everybody wants to score from every big chance and, of course, you don’t get a lot in top games. But efficiency, you need a bit of luck and composure.

"We could have had much more chances, that’s what I’m critical about. The ball losses were too early and we were too poor in decision making and timing. That was not on the level that we need on this kind of level of football match."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The loss sees Chelsea all but end their title dreams as Man City go 13 points clear at the top of the table, leaving Tuchel's side in search of cup glory.

The Blues' next chance to lift a trophy will come next month with the Club World Cup before they compete in the Carabao Cup final against either Arsenal or Liverpool.

The Blues will also have high hopes in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup this season.

