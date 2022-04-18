Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Says Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has 'More or Less Everything' After Recent Chelsea Performances

Thomas Tuchel believes that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has 'more or less everything' after his recent performances for Chelsea. 

The Blues man has featured in each of their last five games since they returned from the international break, with the 26-year-old playing in both central midfield and wing-back when required. 

Loftus-Cheek also scored his first goal for the club since 2019 on Sunday, when Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final. 

imago1011386071h

Tuchel spoke to the official Chelsea website after their victory at Wembley and was quick to show his confidence in the midfielder ahead of the latter stages of the campaign.

"We are not so sure if he could do it, playing in a hybrid role on the wing and a half position when we attack. When you talk about Ruben you talk about a player with more or less everything. Nobody will argue with that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"No coach would argue with that, nobody in the academy does. That's maybe part of the problem and issue he has to overcome, knowing how good he is and still lacking the career to it and arriving at a certain age.

"Not having the career everyone thinks he could have given his potential, can increase doubts. It does not let him play with the biggest confidence and trust. We need to install this, he needs to install this."

imago1011381684h

Loftus-Cheek spent the previous season on loan at Fulham before returning to the first team squad at Chelsea in the summer.

He has since made 32 appearances this year, with his total for the club now amassing to 114 in all competitions.

