Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is seeking to protect his players as they prepare for their FA Cup quarter-final trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

The Blues will travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Boro in the last eight of the competition having previously beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their cup journey so far.

As a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea's costs for away travel were capped and there was a chance they would travel to the game by coach.

Speaking to the media ahead of the tie, Tuchel hinted he wants to protect his players as much as possible.

"Chelsea players will not feel the difference today. When you drive six hours to the game on a coach you tell them nothing will change but it will.

"We take the responsibility with the organisation and board to make it as normal for our players as possible."

Despite thoughts that they would travel to North Yorkshire by coach, the club will be able to fly to the game as the UK Government waived the restrictions on them.

The German boss also highlighted, via football.london, that they have only just faced Lille on Wednesday evening as he said: "Everybody worked hard to make it happen and it has gone through.

"We can travel by plane which is very good as we only had the Lille match two days ago so we want to maximise the chance of recovery. Everything is organised as usual."

