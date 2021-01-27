Thomas Tuchel sees vast potential in Chelsea attack - 'big fan' of Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea's new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to working with the wealth of young and exciting talent in his new squad.

Frank Lampard, who was axed as Blues boss after 18 months on Monday, left a legacy of bringing the youth players through, including the likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Tammy Abraham which saw them all flourish in the Chelsea's first-team.

According to The Guardian, Tuchel, who worked closely alongside Christian Pulisic during their time together at Borussia Dortmund, sees massive potential in the group he's inherited, and is a big fan of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

READ MORE: Pictures: Chelsea train for the first time under new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia delivers verdict on Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel's first words after being appointed Chelsea Head Coach

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hudson-Odoi, 20, has been in exceptional form over the past month - putting in eye-catching performances and making his presence felt whenever called on for action.

The Chelsea hierarchy expect the former PSG boss to build on Chelsea’s new foundations to bring a new era success to Stamford Bridge.

The board have enjoyed the development of young players under Lampard and expect Tuchel to help the academy graduates take their game to the next level.

READ MORE: Chelsea confirm appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Head Coach

READ MORE: Chelsea given major boost in Dayot Upamecano chase with Thomas Tuchel appointment imminent

READ MORE: Confirmed details of Thomas Tuchel's contract length at Chelsea

Tuchel, who spoke to misfiring German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner before leading his side's training session on Tuesday, has a history of working with young players close to the academy since his early days in management at Stuttgart and Augsburg.

As reported recently by the Mail, Tuchel views players such as Mount, James, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham as key men and will continue to give them and other Chelsea youngsters the platform to perform.

This will waive concerns over whether Tuchel was going to utilise the stars who have shone this season so far.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube