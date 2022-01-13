Thomas Tuchel Continues 100% Semi Final Win Streak as Chelsea Reach Carabao Cup Final

When Thomas Tuchel reaches a semi-final he wins it, and that was the case again on Wednesday night when Chelsea knocked out Tottenham Hotspur to reach the Carabao Cup final.

Prior to the last four tie, Tuchel had won all eight of his previous semi finals. An impressive record, but could he make it nine with progression against their London rivals?

Of course he could. Despite issues with injuries and Covid across the two legs, a 2-0 win in the first at Stamford Bridge was backed up with a 1-0 victory in north London on Wednesday to reach next month's final.

Nine from nine. 100 per cent semi final success rate.

Tuchel has a 50 per cent ratio with finals at Chelsea. In his opening 12 months he has reached the FA Cup and Champions League final, winning the latter as well as the UEFA Super Cup back in August.

But can the German add another piece of silverware to his Chelsea trophy cabinet? He is certainly hoping so after becoming the first manager in the club's history to guide the Blues to the final of each of the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Tuchel expressed his delight at achieving their target of making the Carabao Cup where they will face either Arsenal or Liverpool at Wembley.

"Good because that was the target," Tuchel responded to how he was feeling after the win in north London.

"When you go to the semi-final, of course, everybody wants to get to the final. We are very happy because Wembley is waiting, full house, cup final, this is where you want to be as footballers and coaches.

"This was the target and now we are there. Hard work and two good matches were needed and we did the job."

Chelsea will find out who they will face in the final on Thursday 20 January when the second leg between Arsenal and Liverpool takes place.

The cup final awaits, but for now Chelsea have other matters to focus on. That starts on Saturday away to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

