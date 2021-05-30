Thomas Tuchel Send Message to Chelsea Squad Following Champions League Glory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged his group to remain hungry after they were crowned champions of Europe on Saturday.

The German manager tasted his first piece of silverware as Blues boss with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City, just a month after his side's 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

"We have a strong group, a strong bond, that can defend as a unit which is a huge part of football and have answers for questions in the game," said Tuchel in his post-match press-conference, as quoted by Football London.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel - I Want the Same Level of Quality & Consistency

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel Admits Being Surprised at Man City Team Selection Following Cup Glory

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"They [the Chelsea players] have a huge energy in the game and can deliver under pressure.

"The level is now set from when the celebrations are over and when we have digested this experience.

"It is the moment to evolve and to use it, become better to learn. It is absolutely crucial.

"We have young players, now it is a big challenge to stay hungry and go for the next one."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube