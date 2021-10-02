Thomas Tuchel Sends Ben Chilwell Message Following England Omision

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Ben Chilwell after the Englishman was snubbed by his national side once again.

The defender has not featured regularly since last season's Champions League final as Marcos Alonso has been trusted to play left wing-back this season.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Southampton, Tuchel discussed Chilwell's exclusion.

He said: "It would be nice to be selected. He is happy to play for England, he has the quality to play for England.

"He had a bit of a rough start, was a bit unlucky. He has his own story like every player. I can understand and he understands he has to earn it with minutes, he has not had too many minutes so we understand why he is not selected.

"It is not a big drama, I think he can accept there is no need to worry about it. Once he plays more minutes for us, plays with quality, he will have the chance to be selected again. It is one step after the other."

The defender is determined to find his way back into Gareth Southgate's England squad and could be in line to feature against Southampton on Saturday, having come off the bench to play his part against Juventus in midweek.

