Thomas Tuchel Sends Brutal Message to Chelsea Squad Following Zenit Draw

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has sent an honest message to his Blues squad after they dropped points at Zenit, leading to them finishing second in the Champions League Group H.

The Blues finished second in the group, drawing 3-3 in Russia as Juventus came out 1-0 victors against Malmo to finish top.

Speaking to the press after the disappointing result via football.london, Tuchel send a brutally honest message to his side.

He said: "It is the basics and the basics need to be pushed onto a higher level while we are in the lead. It cannot drop just because we are in the lead and this is what is happening right now to us. It's not the big picture but it is what it is."

This comes after the manager rued his side conceding three goals, making it six conceded in their last two matches in all competitions.

The Blues will have to improve defensively if they are to have any chance of retaining their Champions League trophy, whilst they must also up their levels to keep up at the top of the Premier League, having fallen to third place last weekend.

The German continued to state what he thought his side did wrong after a bright opening to the match.

"I think we had a very good first 15 minutes but we stopped doing the things we did. I had the feeling, and this is my opinion, that we forgot why we were the better team." he said.

