Thomas Tuchel Sends Brutal Message to Chelsea's Out of Contract Players Amid Andreas Christensen's Barcelona Links

Thomas Tuchel has stated that there canmnot be a bigger improvement in football from Chelsea, sending a brutal message to player thinking of leaving Stamford Bridge.

Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season, with rumours surrounding their futures.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Tuchel stated that there is no bigger improvement for players once leaving Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

Discussing his history at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, the Blues boss reflected and stated that there is not a bigger improvement at any other club.

He said:"In general, from my experience here & where I've come from there cannot be a bigger improvement at any other club in terms of organisation, the support for the players, the mentality, the competition in which you play.

"I don’t see an upgrade in any other club. Of course, if you want to have the challenge of a new league, if you want to have the challenge of all this.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Maybe also in money, there are for sure possibilities always available if you’re a top, top player."

Christensen has been heavily linked with a departure this summer as it looks increasinly likely that he will become a Barcelona player, having 'communicated his decision for a new challenge' back in December.

He could be joined in Spain by teammate Azpilicueta who is also attracting interest from Barcelona, another Chelsea defender who is out of contract at the end of the season.



IMAGO / News Images

Rudiger has been linked with a move away but currently looks like the most likely defender to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, perhaps reflecting on Tuchel's honest comments.

The German defender admitted last month that his future will not just depend on him, but the Club also, telling the Athletic: "I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here. But there are also other people who have to make decisions.

"Of course I want to win the Premier League. Does it keep getting better and better for me at Chelsea? Yes."

The trio will have to consider all options as they make a career changing decision at the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube