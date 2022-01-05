'Do I Have to Tell a 28 Year Old?' Thomas Tuchel Sends Brutally Honest Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Apology

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a brutally honest message to forward Romelu Lukaku after it was confirmed the Belgian will be fined for his interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The 28-year-old's interview with Sky Sport Italia was controversial and led him being dropped against Liverpool on Sunday.

And now, speaking to the press, via Standard Sport, Tuchel has sent a brutal message to his striker.

IMAGO / Focus Images

When asked if the forward should bring any issues to Tuchel directly in the future, the head coach said: "Do I have to tell a 28 year old that it would be better to come to me?

"That would assume that he has a problem. Even if I read the interview a hundred times, I don’t see the problem. I don’t feel personally attacked."

Lukaku has had a tough start to life at Chelsea, plagued by injuries before contracting Covid-19 last month.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German continued to reveal that he does not feel personally attacked by Lukaku's comments despite him criticising the system Chelsea play.

"I don’t feel personally angry. Not at all. I thought it was more an issue towards the club and towards our supporters," Tuchel continued.

"And by that, all the players and everybody in the building who gives everything for the club. I can understand that people are offended. I was personally as a coach not so much. That is why I don’t see such a big change in our relationship.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube