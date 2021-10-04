October 4, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message After Making Five Changes in Southampton Win

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has warned his players they need to work for their form to clinch places in his Chelsea side this season.

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon on a wet afternoon in west London with a 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

It was a much-needed result for the Blues after losing two games in a row to Manchester City and Juventus, which also saw Tuchel's men move to the top of the league.

sipa_35374454 (2)

The result didn't come without changes though. Tuchel had to change something, and he did so by making five alterations to his starting XI. 

Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech were two big names dropped from the side. Tuchel warned the duo he wouldn't accept a drop in standards, but will continue to support the attackers to find their decisive form again. 

sipa_35001734

Tuchel made an admission following his side's well deserved victory at Stamford Bridge, insisting players need to work for their form as that is the most important. 

He said: "I have to take the selection and take the responsibility for the selection and eight players today did not like it. It is also life at Chelsea and we have to keep on going and keep everyone positive.

"The guys have to work for their form because form is most important – form and confidence and a positive attitude."

sipa_35374459
